AH Nickless Innovation Awards Complete

By Lilac Eash
April 20, 2023 1:34PM EDT
SVSU, location of the competition

Winners were announced for the A.H. Nickless Innovation Award. Last weekend, 18 teams from 6 local schools competed in STEM challenges for scholarships and grants at SVSU. In first place was Wet Cell Power, a team from Nouvel Catholic Central High School. A combined total of over $60000 was awarded to the top three schools for student scholarships and education grants.

This year was the 10th competition by the Nickless Family Charitable Foundation, and over $640000 has been given to students and schools since 2013.

