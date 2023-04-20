AH Nickless Innovation Awards Complete

Winners were announced for the A.H. Nickless Innovation Award. Last weekend, 18 teams from 6 local schools competed in STEM challenges for scholarships and grants at SVSU. In first place was Wet Cell Power, a team from Nouvel Catholic Central High School. A combined total of over $60000 was awarded to the top three schools for student scholarships and education grants.

This year was the 10th competition by the Nickless Family Charitable Foundation, and over $640000 has been given to students and schools since 2013.