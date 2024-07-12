AG’s Office Warns of Scammers Taking Advantage of Storm Damage

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging residents to be vigilant against scammers targeting those affected by the heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

The storm flooded communities, damaged homes, and left thousands without power. The AG’s office has some tips to avoid becoming a victim of a scam in an emergency like a flood.

First of all, Take some time to absorb what has happened, and don’t make any rash decisions before doing your homework. This is especially true if you are approached by anyone telling you they can fix your home right away, but only if you accept their “help” right now. Talk to your homeowner’s insurance company to review your policy on what is covered and the amount of your deductible. And get everything in writing, don’t pay with cash and never pay in full up front.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, visit michigan.gov/consumerprotection.