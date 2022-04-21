      Weather Alert

Agricultural Company Wins SmartZone Small Business of the Year

News Desk
Apr 21, 2022 @ 6:00am

Agrolytics Corp has been recognized as the 2021 Midland SmartZone Business of the Year, honoring their innovative technology solution for indoor farming.

Established July 2020, Agrolytics Corp is an agri-tech solution provider of indoor farming technology and data analytics for commercial farmers, nonprofit organizations, and boutique farmers. Their Recipe-based Ecosystem for Agricultural Processes (REAP) technology will help eliminate food shortages by allowing growers to operate closer to the consumer, in secured locations, urban food deserts and extreme climate with a vision to enable any crop to be grown anywhere.

Agrolytics Corp will receive their recognition at the Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala in early May alongside three other Midland County small businesses.

