AG Claims Managers Knew of Weakness in Edenville Dam 10 Years Before Failure

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has filed a motion for summary judgement against the company in charge of the Edenville Dam at the time of it’s failure.

In the motion, the AG’s office claims Boyce Hydro knew the east embankment of the dam could fail if Wixom Lake’s water level rose too high 10 years prior to its catastrophic failure in 2020. The document also says the man in charge of Boyce Hydro, Lee Mueller, regularly neglected dam safety priorities, instead focusing on making the dam a location for recreational activities.

The AG’s office says if the motion is granted, it would place the blame for the dam failure on Boyce Hydro, and any funds remaining in the company’s estate would go to those who lost homes and businesses in the flood.