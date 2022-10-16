AG appoints Mt. Pleasant Attorney County Public Administrator

Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the appointment of Mark Pasquali as the Isabella County Public Administrator.

A swearing-in ceremony was conducted electronically on September 27. Pasquali, a resident of Mount Pleasant, is president of the Isabella County Bar Association and his firm Pasquali Law Offices, PLLC has offices in Mount Pleasant and Canadian Lakes. The primary focus of his practice is probate and estate matters.

As CPA, Pasquali will have oversight responsibilities in deceased estate probate matters where there are no heirs or unknown heirs and no will.