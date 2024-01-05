“After Midnight,” hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, to premiere Jan. 16 on CBS

▶ Watch Video: Comedian Taylor Tomlinson previews new “Have It All” stand-up tour

The new late-night show “After Midnight,” hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS, the network announced on Thursday.

“With celebrated comedian Taylor Tomlinson at the helm and a panel of guests from the worlds of entertainment, comedy, music, and beyond, After Midnight is a late-night comedy series about what set the internet abuzz that day with a game show feel,” CBS said in a news release, calling it “the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the internet.”

The late-night series, a new incarnation of Comedy Central’s “@midnight,” will fill the timeslot that previously featured “The Late Late Show” with James Corden.

Corden taped his last episode in April after eight years and nearly 1,200 episodes as host.

Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” announced Tomlinson, an up-and-coming comedian, as the host back in November. Colbert also serves as an executive producer for the new show.

Tomlinson, 29, has previously made waves with her Netflix standup specials “Quarter-Life Crisis” and “Look at You.” Before her specials, she appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” competition series and Netflix’s “The Comedy Lineup.”

The show will also be available on streaming on Paramount+, CBS said.

Reporting contributed by Kerry Breen