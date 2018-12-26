After-Christmas Fire closes S. Washington

The Buena Vista and Saginaw City Fire Departments responded to a call for a fire at 3034 S Washington ave next to Life Ministries Church around 10am this morning. The fire started in the attic of the home but it’s exact cause is still unknown. The fire is contained, but firefighters are still working on determining the source and putting out any remaining embers. Police had both directions of Washington avenue closed and are re-reouting traffic until firefighters have cleared the scene.

The fire was first noticed by Jon Boehm, a tow truck driver passing by, who saw smoke coming from vents in the roof. Boehm got out of his truck and ran to the front door of the home to notify the homeowner.

Responding to the continuous banging on the front door the owner, who had just stepped out of the shower, did not know there was a fire but was glad someone had been there to help her. Nobody was harmed in the fire.