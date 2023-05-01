Aerosmith announces farewell tour

After more than five decades together, Aerosmith has announced a farewell tour. The band’s website now lists dates for their “Peace Out” tour, starting in Philadelphia in September.

“After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans… It’s time for one last go!” the band wrote on Instagram.

They will be joined by The Black Crowes on the 39-stop tour. “Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band,” the Instagram post reads.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” Aerosmith said in a joint statement.

In 2012, the band talked with Lara Logan on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” about their tumultuous 40 years together. “I think my perfectionism and my busting everyone’s chops is what got this band to where it is today,” frontman Steven Tyler said.

“There’s no doubt about Steven’s greatness. When you ask what makes the band great, I think that it’s a combination of all of us. What that was right now, I can’t tell you,” drummer Joey Kramer said.

“I think a lot of it is [Tyler is] unbelievably competitive. You know he’s competitive with us. With each member of the band,” bassist Tom Hamilton said.

The five band members, which also includes guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, are all in their 70s now. They got their start in 1970 in Boston and went on to win four Grammys – winning best rock performance by a duo or group for 1991’s “Janie’s Got a Gun,” 1994’s “Livin’ on the Edge,” 1995’s “Crazy” and 1999’s “Pink.”

The band opened a Las Vegas residency in 2019, but had to cancel shows last year as Tyler entered a treatment program.

“As many of you know, our dear brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for years,” the band said in a statement. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to continue his health and recovery.”

They resumed the residency in September, but canceled their last two shows of the year, citing advice from Tyler’s doctors.