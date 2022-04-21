Aerial Treatment To Begin For Spring Mosquitoes in Saginaw County

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission’s Annual Spring Aerial Treatment
program is scheduled to begin Friday, April 22, weather permitting. The 3-7 day effort is done to control spring mosquitoes breeding in flooded woodlands throughout Saginaw County.
The program will cover about 50,000 acres of woodland mosquito breeding habitat, in and around populated areas. The program is contracted with Al’s Aerial Spraying of Ovid. There will be eight yellow aircraft working out of Harry Browne Airport in Buena Vista Township.
Residents are reminded to protect themselves from biting mosquitoes and the diseases they transmit by using EPA registered repellents, ensure window screens are functioning properly, and dump and remove water-filled containers around the yard.