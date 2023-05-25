Advanced Notice Needed for Ships on the Saginaw River

Large ships looking to travel through Bay City along the Saginaw River will temporarily need to give more advanced notice to bridge operators.

The U.S. Coast Guard has approved a rule requiring ship operators to give 2-hours’ notice before requiring the opening of a bascule bridge. The new rule is in effect through June 13th as construction continues on Liberty and Independence Bridges.

In a letter to Granite Construction, the Coast Guard outlined rules for the use of barges in the projects, including the requirement that the barges be moored outside navigational areas when not in use.