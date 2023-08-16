Adele tears up revealing sex of couple’s baby at Vegas concert

Adele has performed hundreds of concerts, but maybe none as emotional as this.

The Grammy-winning singer broke down crying after revealing the sex of audience members Shantelle and Chris Dare’s baby during a recent concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Shantelle and Chris are having a baby boy!” Adele said in a TikTok video shared by Chris Dare on Monday. The packed concert hall erupted in applause after hearing the news.

Adele made the announcement after the displayed a sign that read “Adele will you do our gender reveal?” at the English singer’s “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When Chris Dare held up the sign, which he smuggled into the venue by rolling it up, fellow audience members took notice and helped get the singer’s attention, Chris said.

“Everyone started whistling and going crazy. And then we hear her say ‘Oh my God, I’d love to do a gender reveal!'” Chris Dare told CBS News. “And at that moment, our hearts were both racing.”

The couple took an envelope containing the baby’s sex up to the stage and handed it to Adele, who was visibly excited.

“No one’s really allowed signs in here. I’m just obsessed you got one in! And I’ve never done this,” she said.

Shantelle Dare, who was 18 weeks pregnant at the time, said she was given the envelope revealing the sex of her baby when she was 12 weeks pregnant. But, she said, she was waiting to open it, hoping Adele would go along with their unusual request.

After revealing that the couple is having a boy, the “Hello” singer became overwhelmed with emotion.

“That’s so emotional! Oh my God. If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal?” she said.

Shantelle Dare has been an Adele fan for years, Chris Dare said, adding that they’re “thrilled, honored, and grateful” the reveal went the way it did. “We were nervous and excited, but, at the same time, she was such a human being and so chill.”