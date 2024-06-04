Adele reprimands fan for anti-LGBTQ remark

▶ Watch Video: Adele helps couple with their gender reveal during performance

Adele had some choice words for an audience member at her Las Vegas residency who hurled an anti-LGBTQ+ remark.

The singer, performing at the “Weekends with Adele” show on June 1, was caught on video reprimanding the heckler who reportedly yelled out “Pride sucks,” apparently referring to LGBTQ+ Pride Month which is in June. The video, which was shared on several social media accounts, quickly went viral.

Adele, situated at the piano, addressed the fan on her microphone. “Did you come to my f****** show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f******* stupid? Don’t be so f****** ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” she says in the video.

The singer, who has had a Las Vegas residency since 2022, is known to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, wearing a rainbow dress at a concert during Pride Month in 2023.

She has been outspoken at her shows before. In August 2023, videos surfaced online showing Adele pausing her show to tell a security guard to stop bothering a fan.

“Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please,” she said on the microphone. “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

She often chats with the audience during her performances, and in 2023 she even helped an expecting couple with their gender reveal, tearing up when she delivered the news that they were having a baby boy.

Her residency is set to conclude in November 2024 and she will be taking a brief pause from her Vegas shows for performances in Munich in August.