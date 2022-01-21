Adele postpones Las Vegas residency

British singer Adele announced in a tearful Instagram video Thursday that her 2022 Las Vegas residency is being rescheduled due to delivery delays and COVID-19 related issues. The residency was slated to begin on Friday.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” the 15-time Grammy award-winner said. “Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now.”

The “Weekends with Adele” residency was expected to begin on Friday and run through the middle of April. The residency celebrated her most recent album, “30,” which was released in November.

“I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last-minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out, and…we’ve run out of time,” Adele continued in the video. “And I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed, and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry.”

New dates for the residency have not been announced, but the singer wrote in her caption that more information will be coming soon.

In November, Adele spoke with Oprah Winfrey about the events in her life that influenced “30,” her first album in six years. Oprah asked Adele about the “brutally honest” lyrics in her song “Hold On.”

“It was just exhausting trying to keep going with it. It’s a process — the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mom,” Adele responded.

Watch the interview, part of the two-hour CBS special “Adele One Night Only,” here.