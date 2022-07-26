Adele announces new dates for Las Vegas residency

Adele has finally announced new dates for her Las Vegas residency after it was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19-related issues and delivery delays.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday, surprising fans with the new dates and thanking them for their patience.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” Adele wrote. “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.”

The residency is now set to run from November 18 to March 23, and eight new shows have been added to the original 24 rescheduled dates, according to her website.

The site also stated that priority will be given to fans who held tickets to the original shows that were canceled.