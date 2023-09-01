Additional Charges Issued in Sanilac Girl Grabbing Incident

Prosecutors in Sanilac County have issued more charges against a 19-year-old man accused of forcing an eight-year-old girl into a thrift store bathroom.

Andrew Jewell was initially charged with assault and battery for allegedly grabbing the girl last Friday afternoon at the Hope Thrift Store in Sandusky, pushing her into the bathroom. Family members were able to get the girl to safety. Jewell is now charged with unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping-enticement.

Court records indicate Jewell was arrested and charged in Saginaw County in February 2022 for a similar incident. He pleaded no contest to assault and battery charges after following a ten-year-old girl into a bathroom at a movie theater and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years probation.

Jewell is currently being held on a$10,000 bond in the Sanilac County Jail.