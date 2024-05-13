Actor Steve Buscemi randomly assaulted in Manhattan, publicist says

▶ Watch Video: Actor Steve Buscemi randomly punched in Manhattan

Actor Steve Buscemi was randomly assaulted in New York City last week, his publicist said Sunday.

The iconic actor, a New York native known for starring roles in the television show “Boardwalk Empire” and in movies such as “Fargo” and “Reservoir Dogs,” was allegedly assaulted in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood in a “random act of violence,” Buscemi’s publicist said.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about an assault at about 11:48 a.m. ET on May 8. Responding officers were told a 66-year-old man was punched in the face in front of 369 3rd Avenue by an unidentified individual, the New York Police Department said last week in a news release that did not identify Buscemi by name. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition for treatment of bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye.

Buscemi “is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY,” his publicist said.

The NYPD said the suspect was “wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, blue t shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag,” adding that there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

Police said there have been a dozen reported incidents over the past several weeks of people, mostly women, being randomly attacked in New York City — with six arrests being made.