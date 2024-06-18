Actor Sir Ian McKellen Hospitalized After Fall From Stage
June 18, 2024 7:06AM EDT
LONDON (AP) — Veteran actor Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery after toppling off a London stage Monday during a fight scene in a play and being hospitalized.
Producers say the 85-year-old actor known for playing Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” is in good spirits after the tumble.
McKellen was playing John Falstaff in a production of “Player Kings” when he fell at the Noel Coward Theatre.
A BBC journalist at the play says the actor cried out in pain after the fall.
The theater was evacuated and the play was canceled.