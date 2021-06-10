Actor Ernie Lively, Blake Lively’s father, has died

Actor Ernie Lively, who starred alongside his daughter Blake Lively in the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” has died. He was 74. He died in Los Angeles on Thursday of cardiac complications, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Lively, who is from Baltimore, Maryland, was surrounded by his wife and five children when he died, according to ET.

He and wife Elaine Lively had two children together — Blake and Eric — and he adopted her three children from a pervious marriage, Lori, Robyn and Jason.

Actress Blake Lively, father Ernie Lively and mother Elaine Lively attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The longtime actor appeared in the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV series, “The West Wing,” and alongside Tom Hanks in “Turner and Hooch.” He also appeared in many TV shows like “The Waltons,” “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

He played the father of Bridget Vreeland, Blake Lively’s character in “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

Lively suffered a heart attack in 2003, and was treated with stem-cell therapy in November 2013 as part of an experimental retrograde gene procedure at University of Utah, according to Salt Lake Tribune.

In 2016, he and his wife attended their son-in-law Ryan Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Lively is survived by his wife, children, nine grandchildren and sister, Judith.