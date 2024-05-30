Actor accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend caught at U.S.-Mexico border

▶ Watch Video: 5/29: CBS Evening News

Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend multiple times.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that Pasqual, 34, had been charged with one count of attempted murder, a count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, officials said.

The DA’s office did not identify the victim but Entertainment Tonight reports Pasqual is accused of stabbing makeup artist Allie Shehorn, and a GoFundMe was launched to cover Shehorn’s medical expenses.

Pasqual allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Los Angeles home at around 4:30 in the morning on May 23, the district attorney’s office said in a news release, and proceeded to stab her “multiple times.” Shehorn, who had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The GoFundMe said the makeup artist was “fighting for her life” after being hospitalized. Shehorn was in the intensive care unit for several days, according to the fundraiser, and has undergone multiple surgeries, including a procedure to repair severed tendons in her right arm and a surgery to close wounds in her neck.

“No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie,” reads the GoFundMe page.

Pasqual allegedly fled the city after the stabbing. An arrest warrant was issued, and he was detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Texas, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials said Pasqual will be extradited back to Los Angeles to face charges. An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled, the district attorney’s office said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate the case, officials said.

Shehorn has done makeup for projects like Rebel Moon: Part 1, Mean Girls and Babylon, ET reports. Pasqual appeared in Rebel Moon: Part 1, as well as How I Met Your Mother and Archive 81, according to his IMDB page.

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the news release. “Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”