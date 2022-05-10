Activists Seek Justice for Dog Tortured and Killed

Animal rights activists want to see justice done in a case involving the torture and murder of a dog named Habs.
Jacob Wilkinson, a former corrections officer, is accused of duct taping the dog’s head and limbs, shooting the animal and leaving its body in a ditch in the winter, which was found by road construction workers in the spring. Habs was trained by inmates at the Saginaw Correctional facility to be a service dog but wasn’t able to complete the training. Wilkinson adopted it instead.
Members of the Macomb County Humane Society once cared for Habs and are now in Saginaw County to ensure justice is served. Wilkinson waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His next court date is pending.