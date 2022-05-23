Active shooter incidents rose over 50% in 2021 compared to 2020

The number of active shooter incidents rose by 52.5% from 2020 to 2021, and a 96.8% increase from 2017, the FBI said in a release Monday. There were 31 such incidents in 2017, and 61 in 2021. Over the years from 2017-2021, the bureau says that the data shows “an upward trend.”

In 2021, according to the report, the 61 incidents took place in 30 states, whereas in 2020, there were 40 incidents in 19 states. In 2021, 60 of the shooters were male in those incidents, and one was female. In 2020, 35 shooters were male, 3 were female and 4 were unspecified.

An active shooter is defined by the bureau as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area,” the FBI noted in its report. When considering whether to include shooting incidents in their report, researchers look at those that occurred in public places, at more than one location, resulted in a mass killing, weren’t the result of another crime and appeared to be spontaneous. And they look at whether the shooter “appeared to methodically search for victims.”

The FBI has been publishing its report on active shooter incidents since 2014 to release a “baseline understanding” of these incidents.

The FBI released its Active Shooter Incidents in the United States in 2021 report Monday afternoon.