Active duty Marine arrested for actions during Capitol riot

An active duty U.S. Marine Corps officer has been arrested for his alleged actions during the January 6 Capitol riot. Christopher Warnagiris is accused of violently entered the Capitol building and pushing a police officer in order to hold open a door for other rioters.

Warnagiris, a 40-year-old Marine Major who was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, was arrested Thursday and is the first known active duty service member charged in the riot investigation.

Warnagiris faces federal charges that include assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

Prosecutors said Warnagiris breached the Capitol, pushing through a line of police officers guarding the doors of the East Rotunda. He positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, prosecutors said, and used his body to keep the door open and pull others inside.

After a police officer tried to pull the doors shut, prosecutors said, Warnagiris pushed the officer in order to keep the doors open.

Approximately 440 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot, prosecutors said, including more than 125 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.

In total, at least 45 current or former service members have been arrested in the riot investigation, according to military service records and court documents obtained by CBS News. Of those, four are currently enlisted in the military — two in the Army Reserve and two in the National Guard.

Eleanor Watson contributed to this report.