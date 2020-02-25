Acting Saginaw Township Manager Settling Into The Job
Acting Saginaw Township Manager Brian Rombalski. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw Township is moving forward with Acting Manager Brian Rombalski who replaced retired Manager Rob Grose in early January. Rombalski says there’s no immediate rush to find a long term successor.
Rombalski who’s a local native has moved up quickly through the ranks since starting as a Township intern in the spring of 2017. He’s been
taking college level graduate courses to help him with the job, adding an experienced work force, trustee board and Supervisor Tim Braun all make decision making much easier.