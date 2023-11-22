Accuser Sues Bill Cosby For Alleged Abuse Dating Back To 1980’s Under Expiring New York Survivors Law

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who worked as a stand-in at “The Cosby Show” in the 1980s is suing Bill Cosby, saying he drugged and sexually abused her.

The lawsuit filed in New York City Tuesday is the latest in a string filed against Cosby under New York state’s expiring Adult Survivors Act.

The law gives victims of sexual abuse a one-year window for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits.

The anonymous accuser says the abuse happened at Cosby’s house after he offered to mentor her and help her land acting roles.

A spokesperson for Cosby has declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit.