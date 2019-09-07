Accused Saginaw County Flasher Takes Plea Deal
Willie B. "Chico" Peterson
A 43 year old man accused of flashing and chasing children at Saginaw County bus stops earlier this year has taken a plea deal.
Willie B “Chico” Peterson was in court this Tuesday, and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated indecent exposure.
The charge is a 2 year misdemeanor, but Peterson was pleading as a habitual offender.
The maximum potential sentence for a 4th offence-habitual offender holds a 15 year sentence-enhancement.
In exchange for the plea, single counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct-assault, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person, dismissed.
Being charged with indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person is a life sentence.