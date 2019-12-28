Accidental Shooting at Fashion Square Mall Injures One
(WSGW file photo)
A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg in Saginaw Township’s Fashion Square Mall Friday, December 27.
Police say the man was shopping at Victoria’s Secret and went to put his wallet in his back pocket when a pistol discharged, striking him in the lower leg around 3:00 p.m. Police say the firearm is registered to the man, who also has a concealed carry permit. He suffered nonlife threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt in the incident.