      Weather Alert

Accidental Shooting at Fashion Square Mall Injures One

Michael Percha
Dec 28, 2019 @ 10:00am
(WSGW file photo)

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg in Saginaw Township’s Fashion Square Mall Friday, December 27.

Police say the man was shopping at Victoria’s Secret and went to put his wallet in his back pocket when a pistol discharged, striking him in the lower leg around 3:00 p.m. Police say the firearm is registered to the man, who also has a concealed carry permit. He suffered nonlife threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
WSGW Morning Team Show: June 5, 2019 (Wednesday)
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
Sports News