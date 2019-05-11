Accidental Discharge Of Untreated Sewage In Midland Quickly Contained

Midland city officials say an equipment malfunction at a city sanitary sewer pumping station Friday resulted in the discharge of approximately 30,000 gallons of untreated sewage into the city’s storm sewer system. Within 20 minutes of discovering the event, Wastewater Treatment Plant staff successfully eliminated the overflow.

In accordance with Michigan law, state environmental and Midland County health officials were notified immediately upon discovery of the

leak. City officials were awaiting clarification to determine if bacteria sampling of the Tittabawassee River upstream and downstream from Midland would be needed as a precautionary measure.