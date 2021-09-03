      Weather Alert

ABBA announces new album after nearly 40-year hiatus

CBS News
Sep 2, 2021 @ 10:40pm

Swedish pop group ABBA is back after nearly 40 years with a new album and upcoming “state-of-the-art” digital concert, the musicians announced Thursday. The 10-track project, “Voyage,” will be released November 5 and will be performed virtually in 2022. 

“It all came rushing back in a matter of seconds,” group member Björn Ulvaeus said of recording the new album in a live-streamed video on Thursday. 

“It was like no time had passed. Quite amazing,” member Benny Andersson added. 

Digital versions — or “ABBA-tars” — of the group’s four members will debut on May 27, 2022 at a custom-built concert venue in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London with a live 10-piece band. The concert will use motion capture technology designed by the visual effects company behind Star Wars, Industrial Light & Magic, the band said. 

The “Dancing Queen” musicians debuted two songs off their upcoming album on Thursday: “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” Andersson said they will perform both new songs and some of the group’s greatest hits. 

“At our age, there’s a certain depth to it, I think, to the whole thing musically and lyrically, and of course the way they sing and the way they deliver,” Ulvaeus said of “Voyage.” “There’s a lot of experience and a lot of years in that that I hope people can feel.”

Concert tickets will be available for early purchase on September 6, and the new album is available for pre-order. 

Popular Posts
Mt. Pleasant School Bus Incident Under Investigation
Carrollton Township Fire Damages Apartment
Two Injured in Kochville Township Crash
Indiana Woman Killed in Gratiot County Crash
City Rescue Mission of Saginaw Opens New Furnishing Donation Center
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On