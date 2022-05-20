      Weather Alert

A Tornado Has Caused Extensive Damage In Gaylord

Dave Maurer
May 20, 2022 @ 7:45pm

Around 4:00pm Friday, a tornado struck the northern Michigan resort town of Gaylord leaving behind heavy damage and a number of injuries.  The twister touched down along M-32 in a commercial area on the west edge of the community.  Ambulances were transporting injured people to area hospitals.  A number of buildings were destroyed or heavily damaged.  Trees and wires were blocking roadways.  Residents were asked to shelter in place and the City of Gaylord imposed a curfew that will be lifted at 8:00am Saturday.

