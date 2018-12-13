A Solemn Ceremony Remembers Those Killed Protecting Their Community

Police officers, sheriff deputies, state troopers and corrections officers from the Great Lakes Bay Region, north to Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, gathered in Bay City’s First Presbyterian Church for Project Blue Light. Delta College Police Academy Coordinator Michael Goodall says the ceremony honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A retired Midland County Sheriff Captain Goodall said the murder of two Bay City Police officers in 1991 was a reality check about the dangers of the job.

With a little more than two weeks left in the year, 138 law enforcement officers made the ultimate sacrifice. Three Detroit Police officers were killed on duty this year. The toll last year was 139 line of duty deaths. Since 1791 over 23,000 American peace officers have died on duty. Michigan has recorded 594 deaths during that time. Since 1923, there have been six fallen officers in Bay County, three Bay City officers, two State Police troopers and one Bay County Sheriff deputy.

Among those at the ceremony were members of the Delta College Police Academy’s 103rd class, who will graduate this week.

With bag pipers playing Amazing Grace and bugler playing Taps, area law enforcement personnel and others paid tribute to those heroes.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt