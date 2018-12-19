A Saginaw County Sheriff Vehicle Policy Plays An Important Role In Critical Situations

In an emergency, time can be a life saver. Saginaw County Sheriff Road Patrol Supervisor Lieutenant Miguel Gomez says that was the case in Chesaning when a woman shot two people during a lovers dispute.

Gomez said a detective with a department pick up truck likely saved the life of one woman shot during a lovers triangle dispute in Chesaning. The detective put two women in the truck’s bed taking them to the local airport where medical helicopters transported both victims to Saginaw hospitals.

Gomez told Saginaw County Commissioners Tuesday of a similar situation in Saint Charles. A detective living in the area was able to respond with a car assigned to him going to a gas station where a woman had been taken captive and assaulted. The detective was able to quickly obtain suspect information and the man was in custody within three hours and the victim rescued.