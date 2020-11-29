A New Health Care Facility Is Progressing In Saginaw
Image from Riverfront Saginaw/DDA
Construction continues on a joint health care facility in Saginaw. The ironwork for Mary Free Bed at Covenant Health Care went up recently on the Covenant Campus.
Leaders from Covenant HealthCare and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation approved a request to build a $40.7 million rehabilitation hospital. Located in Saginaw on the Covenant HealthCare main campus, the new building will include 48 inpatient beds with shelled space for 12 beds for future use, and a state-of-the-art outpatient therapy facility.
In addition to new services and technology, Mary Free Bed at Covenant HealthCare patients also will be able to participate in national stroke rehabilitation research.
In November 2017, the two organizations signed a partnership agreement creating a 50-50 joint venture that brought advanced rehabilitation care to Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay Region.