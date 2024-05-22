A Memorial Cup Tradition is Kick Starting the Tournament’s 11-day Run in Saginaw

Presented by LiUNA! Local 1098, the Memorial Cup trophy is arriving at Jolt Credit Union Event Park. Starting at 4 p.m., the opening event marks the formal launch of the 2024 Memorial Cup. Military personnel and various marching bands will escort the trophy through M-13 from Commerce Tower to Johnson Street, before heading towards Jolt Credit Union Event Park. Both American and Canadian veterans will escort the Memorial Cup into the ceremony, embodying the theme of this year’s tournament, “United We Soar”.

Celebrations will also include a brief formal program with music by the Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra with Micheal Todd Hall and other honored guests. Additionally, the commemorative jersey for the 2024 Memorial Cup will also be unveiled and worn by players of the Saginaw Spirit.