A look at some of the symbols worn by members of Congress at the SOTU

President Biden was the only scheduled speaker during the president’s annual State of the Union address, and while some lawmakers were vocal throughout Mr. Biden’s speech, many silent statements while in the audience. Some wore crayon pins and many displayed Ukrainian flags – here are some of the symbols spotted in the House chamber.

Crayon pins

Several Democrats were spotted wearing pins on their lapels shaped like crayons. Sen. Patty Murray explained the significance of the pin on Twitter: “Did you see the crayon I’m wearing to #SOTU today?” she wrote. “Great—now that I have your attention, I want to talk about how child care is a serious and urgent economic crisis. Child care has to be a top priority this Congress.”

Several other Democratic lawmakers – including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island – also donned the pins.

Murray, who spearheaded the effort to wear the crayon pins, has long led the charge for affordable childcare, recently heading the fight to improve the Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CCAMPIS), which supports low-income families with childcare services at schools.

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), left and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) wear crayon pins during the 2023 State of the Union address. Getty Images

Blue and yellow for Ukraine

Many lawmakers sported Ukrainian flag pendants or blue and yellow ribbons – showing support for the country that has been battling Russian attacks for nearly a year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky wore a blue and yellow striped tie.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), left, and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) arrive for President Biden’s State of the Union address showing support for Ukraine. Jose Luis Magana / AP

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was seen sporting a blue and yellow tie at the 2023 State of the Union address. Jacquelyn Martin / Getty Images

Green “118” pins

Several members of Congress were seen wearing little, round, green pins with the number 118 at the bottom. These appear to be pins representing the 118th Congress, which began on January 3, 2023.

1870 buttons

Some members of Congress wore round buttons that read “1870” to “stand against police brutality, Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey said in a video posted to Twitter.

“In 1870, police killed an unarmed Black man. Last year, the number of police killings reached a record high,” she wrote. “Police reform cannot wait any longer. Our communities deserve better.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore the pins to advocate for police reform.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) wears an “1870” pin at the 2023 State of the Union address. Jacquelyn Martin / Getty Images

Other lawmakers could be seen showing support for policies and legislation – like Democratic Rep. Danny K. Davis of Illinois, who wore a pin that read “ERA YES” to support the Equal Rights Amendment that would guarantee equal rights regardless of gender.