      Weather Alert

A Look at Holiday Decor Around the Great Lakes Bay Region

Ric Antonio
Dec 24, 2020 @ 5:00pm
(photo courtesy of Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland)

As we all get ready to relax and celebrate, many are still being cautious about public areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help those who may choose not travel out of an abundance of safety, those who’ve been too busy lately to enjoy public holiday celebrations, or those who are just outright unable to go out to see the lights; Here’s a look at how Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and the Silent Night Memorial Chapel in Frankenmuth have been decorated for the holidays.

Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth (Cover photo) is synonymous with the holidays, and its Silent Night Memorial Chapel (a replica of the original chapel in Oberndorf, Salzburg, Austria where “Silent Night” was first sung on Christmas Eve in 1818), is open during store hours (Normally 361 days a year, 9am-9pm on weekdays and 9am-7pm Sunday)  to all for visitation, meditation, and Prayer.

Saginaw: A stop by the Water treatment plant, across from the Children’s Zoo, will give one of the largest light displays in the city. City Hall and Morley Plaza also have great setups too!

(Photo: Saginaw’s Water Treatment plant)
(Photo: Saginaw’s Water Treatment plant)
(Photo: Saginaw’s Water Treatment plant)
(Photo: Saginaw’s Water Treatment plant)
(Photo: Saginaw’s Water Treatment plant)
(Photo: Saginaw City hall)
(Photo: Saginaw’s Morley Plaza)

 

Bay City: After missing 2019, the Mayor’s Lighting contest returned! Not to be outdone- the city had Wenonah Park, the Bay county Museum next to City Hall, and the Band Shell all done up to bring added holiday cheer .

(photo: Wenonah park’s Christmas tree is back and bright as always)
(photo: Wenonah park’s Christmas tree is back and bright as always)
(photo: a message of Peace comes to the newly renovated Band Shell)
(photo: Santa returns to City Hall and the Bay County Museum)

 

Midland: Lights around the Midland County Courthouse, the Santa House, and the Tridge are glimmering in green, white, and red alongside Santa Claus, Snowmen, a Holy Manger presentation.

(photo- Outside of the Midland County Courthouse, visitors can pose with a giant snowman or the Wise Men visiting Baby Jesus in the Manger)
(photo- Outside of the Midland County Courthouse, visitors can pose with a giant snowman or the Wise Men visiting Baby Jesus in the Manger)
(photo- after recent closures to get things looking just right, the Tridge shines in Christmas colors)
(Photo: The Santa house stays open with new safety measures)
(Photo: The Santa house stays open with new safety measures)

 

 

 

 

 

Popular Posts
Queen of Ice and Snow to Visit Saginaw Township
Hemlock Semiconductor to Cover Local Fire Departments’ Training Costs
Updated Health Dept. COVID-19 Order Takes Effect Monday
Four Lakes Task Force Says It May Take "An Act Of Congress" To Lower Incoming Assessment Fees
Three Rivers Corporation Receives Four ABC Greater Michigan Awards
Sports News