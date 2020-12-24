A Look at Holiday Decor Around the Great Lakes Bay Region
(photo courtesy of Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland)
As we all get ready to relax and celebrate, many are still being cautious about public areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help those who may choose not travel out of an abundance of safety, those who’ve been too busy lately to enjoy public holiday celebrations, or those who are just outright unable to go out to see the lights; Here’s a look at how Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and the Silent Night Memorial Chapel in Frankenmuth have been decorated for the holidays.
Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth (Cover photo) is synonymous with the holidays, and its Silent Night Memorial Chapel (a replica of the original chapel in Oberndorf, Salzburg, Austria where “Silent Night” was first sung on Christmas Eve in 1818), is open during store hours (Normally 361 days a year, 9am-9pm on weekdays and 9am-7pm Sunday) to all for visitation, meditation, and Prayer.
Saginaw: A stop by the Water treatment plant, across from the Children’s Zoo, will give one of the largest light displays in the city. City Hall and Morley Plaza also have great setups too!
Bay City: After missing 2019, the Mayor’s Lighting contest returned! Not to be outdone- the city had Wenonah Park, the Bay county Museum next to City Hall, and the Band Shell all done up to bring added holiday cheer .
Midland: Lights around the Midland County Courthouse, the Santa House, and the Tridge are glimmering in green, white, and red alongside Santa Claus, Snowmen, a Holy Manger presentation.