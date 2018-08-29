A Local Musical Success Story In Saginaw

The Mule Resophonic Guitar Shop on North Michigan in Saginaw is a 1,600 square foot space where owner Matt Eich and his four person crew have been building about 120 steel bodied resonator guitars annually for two and a half years. Eich added his guitars that have been sold worldwide for five years have a distinctive metallic sound with customers including ZZ Top, Adele and the Black Keys.

The 33 year old has nurtured his passion for guitar making since high school. Eich graduated from Michigan

Lutheran Seminary where he now also coaches the Junior Varsity football team.

