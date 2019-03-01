A Local Gem For Nature Enthusiasts

Nature lovers can enjoy the 10,000 acre Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge on Saginaw’s southwest side at their own pace. Hikers have the opportunity to check out everything from deer and squirrels to raccoons and a wide variety of birds.

Refuge Manager Pamela Repp says there have been recent upgrades including a 1,000 acre  wetland restoration. Repp added the Refuge, including the Green Point
Environmental Learning Center, has been established as a migratory stop over for waterfowl in the spring and fall since 1953.

