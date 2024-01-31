WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

A Grainy Sonar Image Reignites Excitement And Skepticism Over Earhart’s Final Flight

By News Desk
January 31, 2024 12:50PM EST
Share
FILE - An original, unpublished personal photo of Amelia Earhart dated 1937, along with goggles she was wearing during her first plane crash are seen Friday, Sept. 9, 2011, at Clars Auction Gallery in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There’s new interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries and a grainy sonar image is at the heart of both excitement and skepticism.

Tony Romeo believes his new South Carolina-based sea exploration company has captured an outline of Amelia Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra deep below the Pacific Ocean’s surface.

The pioneering aviator has never been found after disappearing July 2, 1937, while flying from New Guinea to Howland Island.

She had sought to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the globe.

Archaeologists and explorers are hopeful that Romeo’s sonar is the breakthrough they’ve long awaited.

But they want to see more evidence first.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Dies After Falling Through Ice in Arenac County
2

Tanker Truck Rolls, Spills Hazardous Material in Gratiot County
3

Bay City Student Wins State of the State Art Contest
4

Sports Bar Murder Suspect Officially Charged
5

Saginaw Police Investigate Bank Robbery