A Double Homicide Is Under Investigation In Saginaw
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Genesee and Holland Avenues at 2:19 this morning, Officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Sunoco Gas Station at 1944 East Genesee. A 19 year old man was dead at the scene, a 22 year old man died later at a local hospital. Police have no suspects in custody.
The Major Crimes Unit made up of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police is investigating this as a double homicide. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Detective Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-422-JAIL.
The two deaths push the homicide total in Saginaw this year to thirteen.