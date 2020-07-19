      Weather Alert

A Double Homicide Is Under Investigation In Saginaw

Dave Maurer
Jul 19, 2020 @ 8:57am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Genesee and Holland Avenues at  2:19  this morning,  Officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Sunoco Gas Station at 1944 East Genesee.  A 19 year old man was dead at the scene, a 22 year old man died later at a local hospital.  Police have no suspects in custody.

The Major Crimes Unit made up of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police is investigating this as a double homicide.  Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Detective Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-422-JAIL.

The two deaths push the homicide total in Saginaw this year to thirteen.

 

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
U of M Football
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News