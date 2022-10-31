A Chocolate Affair Raises Funds for Students

source: Delta College

It’s an evening of wine, chocolate, live music by Jedi Mind Trip, and food.

The Delta College Foundation’s annual fundraiser, A Chocolate Affair, will take place November 3rd at Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw. The event supports the Possible Dream Program, which provides cultural and educational opportunities to area students in grades 6 to 12 who might not view college as a possibility. The program also exposes students to college life and encourages them to reach their full potential. This year, more than 400 area students are participating in the program. Since 1992, Possible Dream has helped more than 2,475 students stay on track to finish high school and prepare for college. General admission tickets are $75 each, and patron level tickets are $125. Patron ticket holders enjoy premium menu items and a martini bar.

Doors open for general admission ticket holders at 7 p.m. For more information, visit delta.edu/chocolateaffair or contact the Delta College Foundation by emailing [email protected]