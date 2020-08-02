A Bay City Weapons Incident Ended Without Injuries Saturday Afternoon
(source: Bay City Dept. of Public Safety)
At approximately 2:00 PM Saturday, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety, were dispatched to the 3100 block of Eastshore Dr. for a shooting incident. Several witnesses in the mobile home park told 911 that a man was outside threatening people with a rifle and a handgun. Victims later reported that the suspect shot a pellet gun at them. Officers established a perimeter around the residence, and attempted to make contact with the suspect. Eventually the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, a 57 year old Bay City resident, was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and lodged in the Bay County Jail. No civilians or officers were injured during this incident. Bay City Public Safety Department was assisted by members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police. The case has been forwarded to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office.