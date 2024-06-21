$97 Million Approved for Saginaw County Solar Manufacturing Project

Funding to support a solar component manufacturer in Saginaw County has been approved by the Michigan House Appropriations Committee.

On Thursday, the committee allocated $68 million to the State’s Critical Industry Program (CIP) to help Corning Inc. create the new facility in Richland Township near Hemlock Semiconductor. An additional $29 million dollars is going to the Michigan Strategic Site Readiness Program (MSSRP) for water, sewer, and other infrastructure improvements in nearby Thomas Township to accommodate the manufacturing plant.

The project is expected to bring up to $900 million in total investment and create roughly 1,150 new jobs.

The funding comes from a $551 million allocation Michigan’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund from Fiscal Year 2022-23.