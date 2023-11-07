WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

95th House District Residents Can Meet with State Rep. Schuette

By News Desk
November 7, 2023 2:00AM EST
9-11 ceremony 2023 (Schuette on left)

State Representative Bill G. Schuette of Michigan’s 95th House District is holding office hours for constituents.

On November , Schuette will be at the Coleman City Hall from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., and then at the Beaverton Activity Center from 10:30 to 11:30. Schuette will be meeting with interested individuals one-on-one during these times. Those who wish to set up an appointment can email [email protected]. Walk-in meetings are also welcome.

Those unable to attend may contact Schuette’s office by calling (517) 373-0152.

