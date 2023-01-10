911 Network Experiences Interruptions, Emergencies Directed to Secondary Numbers

Shortly after 3:30 on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10th, alerts began to be sent out by various central dispatch agencies about a 911 Network outage. Callers with emergencies are asked to call secondary central dispatch numbers until the issue is resolved.

In Saginaw County, callers with emergencies are being directed to the non-emergency line at 989-797-4580.

In Midland County, emergencies should be reported to the Central Dispatch Admin Line at 989-839-6466.

Emergencies in Bay County should be directed to the Bay County Central Dispatch Admin Line at 989-892-9551.

No cause has been attributed to the outage.