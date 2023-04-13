9-centimeter-tall Chihuahua named world’s shortest living dog

Pearl, a 2-year-old Chihuaha, has officially been named the world’s shortest living dog by Guinness World Records, the organization announced this week.

The tiny pet, who is just a little over 9 centimeters tall, comes from a lineage of petite pooches — her now deceased aunt, Miracle Milly, was the previous record holder for shortest living dog.

The record-keeping institution said Pearl is both “shorter than a popsicle stick” and about as long as a dollar bill. She also weighs a mighty 1.22 pounds.

“We’re blessed to have her,” said Vanesa Semler, Pearl’s owner. “And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news.”

Pearl, a 2-year-old Chihuaha, measured in at just over 9 centimeters tall. April 2023. Guinness World Records

Pearl’s official measurement was completed using a dog measuring wicket at the Florida veterinarian’s office where she was born. She was measured three times from the base of the front leg up to the ridge between the shoulder blades, in compliance with Guinness World Records rules.

Pearl was recently introduced to the world on an Italian talent show made by Guinness World Records, where she — uncharacteristically for a Chihuahua — calmly greeted a huge live audience, the organization said in the press release.

She has been described as a “diva,” and her owner said she enjoys the good things in life — high quality chicken and salmon, shopping and “dressing up nice.”

The shortest dog ever recorded by Guinness World Records was a 7.11-centimeter-tall Yorkshire terrier from the U.K. who died in 1945, before its second birthday, according to the organization.