9-11 Memorial Run Planned At SVSU

One of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), will host the Saginaw 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race and 1 mile Fun Run on September 11th at 4:00PM, at Saginaw Valley State University. The annual race will unite the community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities.
Now in its 14th year, the 9/11 Heroes Run national race series will be held in more than 50 locations across the country and around the world. Registration is now open for participants to run, walk, or ruck, and the race series is expected to draw over 60,000 participants worldwide. TMF has created a touching video to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as an inspiration to attendees of all ages, which can be seen in a short version here or in a full story cut here.
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1stLt Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety. Before his final deployment, Travis visited New York City Fire Department Rescue Company 1 – famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11—and returned home with an even deeper devotion to defending our freedom ahead of his return to Iraq. At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.
“The 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks is an opportunity to reflect,” said TMF President, Ryan Manion. “We reflect on the civilians and first responders we lost that day, and all those lost in the wars since, including my brother. Especially at this time in our nation’s history, it’s important that we come together to remember what connects us as Americans and rediscover the strength of our character. It has never been more important to let those who have sacrificed so much in the last 2 decades know that we are here for them. This is what the 9/11 Heroes Run race series is all about.” For more information about the race series or to register, visit www.911heroesrun.org