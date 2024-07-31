WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

9/11 defendants including Khalid Shaikh Mohammad reach plea deal

By CBS News
July 31, 2024 7:12PM EDT
Washington — The architect of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and two of his accomplices have reached a plea deal, according to the Department of Defense. 

“The Convening Authority for Military Commissions, Susan Escallier, has entered into pretrial agreements with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin ‘Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, three of the co-accused in the 9/11 case,” the Pentagon said in a statement. 

It did not release details of the plea deal. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

