9-1-1 System Outage For Much of Michigan
emergency call businessman smartphone
Central Dispatches across much of Michigan are experiencing problems with the 9-1-1 system. The outages began around 3:00 am Friday.
Here are the non-emergency lines to call in the Great Lakes Bay Region if you are unable to get through on 9-1-1:
Bay County: (989) 892-9551
Genesee County: (810) 732-9911
Gratiot County: (989) 875-7505
Lapeer County: (810) 667-0292
Midland County: (989) 839-6466
Saginaw County: (989) 797-4580
Shiawassee County: (989) 743-9111 or text 911
Tuscola County (989) 673-8738 ext. 1
Bay County Central Dispatch reports its 911 services appear to be working again, as is Tuscola County 9-1-1. If residents can’t reach 911, they can call the above numbers..
Officials say it’s a good idea to keep these numbers handy in case of other issues that may arise in the future.