8-Year-Old Killed in Bay City Fire

An 8-year-old boy was found dead in a burning building in Bay City early Wednesday morning.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says around 12:15, all fire units were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Germania Street. The first crews on scene reported heavy fire and smoke at the front of the building, as well as the possibility that one or more people were trapped inside.

Firefighters began to attack the fire and search for residents. The 8-year-old’s body was discovered, and another young boy was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

All other residents reportedly made it out of the building and the fire was extinguished with mutual aid from Bangor, Monitor, and Portsmouth Townships.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal and Michigan State Police