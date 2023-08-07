WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

8 Arrested After Shooting in Grand Blanc Township

By jonathan.dent
August 7, 2023 3:12PM EDT
Police in Grand Blanc Township are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night.

Officials say several people called 911 to report shots fired at an apartment complex around 10:42 p.m. The callers reportedly gave a description of a vehicle seen fleeing the area.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was stopped and the 8 occupants, 7 of whom were juveniles, were arrested. Investigators say two handguns and a rifle were found in the vehicle, and numerous shell casings as well as a stolen handgun were found at the scene of the shooting. Police say no victims were located.

Officials say a large party got out of control and a disagreement led to gunfire between two groups. Anyone with information is asked to call (810) 424-2611.

